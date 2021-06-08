Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in York, NE

The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.