Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.