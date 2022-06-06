Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in York, NE

York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.