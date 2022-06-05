Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in York, NE
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
