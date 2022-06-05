Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in York, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 5, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

