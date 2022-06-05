Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.