The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 48%…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It's…