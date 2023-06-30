York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in York, NE
