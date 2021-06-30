The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% chance …
The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud co…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Keep an eye on th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
This evening in York: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …
For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Wind…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…