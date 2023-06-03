York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in York, NE
