The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. 70 degrees is today's low. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Part…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The York area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's condition…