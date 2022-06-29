Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. 70 degrees is today's low. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.