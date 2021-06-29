Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.