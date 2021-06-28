Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.