Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Keep an eye on th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Wind…
This evening in York: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temp…