The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in York, NE
