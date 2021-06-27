The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The su…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Keep an eye on th…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Wind…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…