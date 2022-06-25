Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in York, NE
