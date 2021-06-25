Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.