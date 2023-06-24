The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 11:03 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in York, NE
