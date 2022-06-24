Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.