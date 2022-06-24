The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an …
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatur…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.