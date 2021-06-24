Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:40 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.