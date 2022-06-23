Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.