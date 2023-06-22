The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expe…
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 de…