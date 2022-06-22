York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in York, NE
