Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.