The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expe…
The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The York area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 de…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a …