Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.