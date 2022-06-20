Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in York, NE
