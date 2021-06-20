 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

