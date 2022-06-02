Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in York, NE
