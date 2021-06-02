Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in York, NE

It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.