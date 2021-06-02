It will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of hea…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sun…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The York area should see…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees.…
This evening in York: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks li…