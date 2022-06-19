The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. 76 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in York, NE
