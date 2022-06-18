The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'l…
For the drive home in York: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though…
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.