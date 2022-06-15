The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in York, NE
