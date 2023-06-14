Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. How likely is it th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…