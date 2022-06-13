Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102 though it will feel even hotter at 105. 80 degrees is today's low. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.