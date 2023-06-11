Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.