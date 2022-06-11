Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rai…
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach …
The York area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 60% chance…