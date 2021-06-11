Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in York, NE

The York area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.