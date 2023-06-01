Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in York, NE
