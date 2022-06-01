Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in York, NE
