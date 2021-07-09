Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.