Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in York. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

