It will be a warm day in York. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in York, NE
