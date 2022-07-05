Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 105. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in York, NE
