Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT.