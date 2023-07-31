York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …