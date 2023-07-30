The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The York area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it…