York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Below normal temperatures expected across Nebraska again today. Enjoy it, because we're only going to be warming up from here! Track temps and rain chances thru the weekend in our updated forecast.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska until 11 p.m. Saturday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and damaging wind and hail are possible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see…
This evening in York: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the York area …
The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. W…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.