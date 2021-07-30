Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.