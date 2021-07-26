The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temper…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…