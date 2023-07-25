York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High U…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …