Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in York, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
